Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 4 (GMT) Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500) Everton v Bournemouth (1500) Hull City v Liverpool (1500) Southampton v West Ham United (1500) Watford v Burnley (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730) Sunday, February 5 (GMT) Manchester City v Swansea City (1330) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.