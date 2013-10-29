Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, November 2 (GMT) Newcastle United v Chelsea (1245) Fulham v Manchester United (1500) Hull City v Sunderland (1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1500) Stoke City v Southampton (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1500) Arsenal v Liverpool (1730) Sunday, November 3 (GMT) Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Cardiff City v Swansea City (1600)
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.