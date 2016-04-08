Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 9 (GMT) West Ham United v Arsenal (1145) Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Crystal Palace v Norwich City (1400) Southampton v Newcastle United (1400) Swansea City v Chelsea (1400) Watford v Everton (1400) Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Sunday, April 10 (GMT) Sunderland v Leicester City (1230) Liverpool v Stoke City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1500)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.