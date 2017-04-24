Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, April 25 (GMT) Chelsea v Southampton (1845) Wednesday, April 26 (GMT) Arsenal v Leicester City (1845) Middlesbrough v Sunderland (1845) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1900) Thursday, April 27 (GMT) Manchester City v Manchester United (1900) Saturday, April 29 (GMT) Southampton v Hull City (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Sunderland v Bournemouth (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630) Sunday, April 30 (GMT) Manchester United v Swansea City (1100) Everton v Chelsea (1305) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1530) Monday, May 1 (GMT) Watford v Liverpool (1900)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.