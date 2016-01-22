Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, January 23 (GMT) Norwich City v Liverpool (1245) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Leicester City v Stoke City (1500) Manchester United v Southampton (1500) Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Watford v Newcastle United (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1500) West Ham United v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 24 (GMT) Everton v Swansea City (1330) Arsenal v Chelsea (1600)
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala