Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, January 28 (GMT)
Manchester United v Cardiff City (1945)
Norwich City v Newcastle United (1945)
Southampton v Arsenal (1945)
Swansea City v Fulham (1945)
Crystal Palace v Hull City (2000)
Liverpool v Everton (2000)
Wednesday, January 29 (GMT)
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Chelsea v West Ham United (1945)
Sunderland v Stoke City (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1945)
Saturday, February 1 (GMT)
Newcastle United v Sunderland (1245)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1245)
Cardiff City v Norwich City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Fulham v Southampton (1500)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester United (1500)
Sunday, February 2 (GMT)
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, February 3 (GMT)
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)