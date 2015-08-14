Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday
Friday, August 14 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Manchester United (1845)
Saturday, August 15 (GMT)
Southampton v Everton (1145)
Sunderland v Norwich City (1400)
Swansea City v Newcastle United (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1400)
Watford v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
West Ham United v Leicester City (1400)
Sunday, August 16 (GMT)
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1230)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, August 17 (GMT)
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1900)