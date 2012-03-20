March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English
Premier League this week and weekend
Tuesday, March 20 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers Postponed
Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland (2000)
Wednesday, March 21 (GMT)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1945)
Everton v Arsenal (2000)
Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (2000)
Saturday, March 24 (GMT)
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1500)
Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Liverpool v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Swansea City v Everton (1500)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, March 25 (GMT)
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
Monday, March 26 (GMT)
Manchester United v Fulham (1900)