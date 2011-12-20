Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Dec 20 English Premier League fixtures (times GMT). Playing on Tuesday Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City (1945) Blackburn Rovers v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Playing on Wednesday Aston Villa v Arsenal (1945) Manchester City v Stoke City (1945) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Everton v Swansea City (2000) Fulham v Manchester United (2000) Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland (2000) Wigan Athletic v Liverpool (2000) Playing on Thursday Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000) Playing on Monday Chelsea v Fulham (1300) Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1500) Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers (1500) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (1500) Sunderland v Everton (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Aston Villa (1945) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.