UPDATE 2-End of Berlusconi era as Chinese group buys AC Milan
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, October 5 (GMT) Manchester City v Everton (1145) Cardiff City v Newcastle United (1400) Fulham v Stoke City (1400) Hull City v Aston Villa (1400) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1400) Sunderland v Manchester United (1630) Sunday, October 6 (GMT) Norwich City v Chelsea (1230) Southampton v Swansea City (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1500)
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
April 13 Everton manager Ronald Koeman expects midfielder Ross Barkley to let the Merseyside club know whether he has decided to extend his contract beyond the end of next season before the current campaign finishes in May.