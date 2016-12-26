Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, December 27 (GMT) Liverpool v Stoke City (1715) Wednesday, December 28 (GMT) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Friday, December 30 (GMT) Hull City v Everton (2000) Saturday, December 31 (GMT) Burnley v Sunderland (1500) Chelsea v Stoke City (1500) Leicester City v West Ham United (1500) Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500) Liverpool v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 1 (GMT) Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 (GMT) Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.