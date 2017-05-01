Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
May 1 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Friday, May 5 (GMT) West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900) Saturday, May 6 (GMT) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130) Bournemouth v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Sunderland (1400) Leicester City v Watford (1400) Swansea City v Everton (1630) Sunday, May 7 (GMT) Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 (GMT) Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.