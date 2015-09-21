Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Saturday, September 26 (GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1145)
Leicester City v Arsenal (1400)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (1400)
Manchester United v Sunderland (1400)
Southampton v Swansea City (1400)
Stoke City v AFC Bournemouth (1400)
West Ham United v Norwich City (1400)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1630)
Sunday, September 27 (GMT)
Watford v Crystal Palace (1500)
Monday, September 28 (GMT)
West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1900)