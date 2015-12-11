Soccer-Koeman committed to Everton but Kone will leave
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.
Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, December 12 (GMT) Norwich City v Everton (1245) Crystal Palace v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Swansea City (1500) Sunderland v Watford (1500) West Ham United v Stoke City (1500) AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, December 13 (GMT) Aston Villa v Arsenal (1330) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1600) Monday, December 14 (GMT) Leicester City v Chelsea (2000)
May 4 Swansea City manager Paul Clement says it will be a "remarkable achievement" if his team manage to stay in the Premier League, and he believes they must win all their remaining games to have any chance of escaping the drop.