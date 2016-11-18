UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, November 19 (GMT) Manchester United v Arsenal (1230) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500) Everton v Swansea City (1500) Southampton v Liverpool (1500) Stoke City v Bournemouth (1500) Sunderland v Hull City (1500) Watford v Leicester City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1730) Sunday, November 20 (GMT) Middlesbrough v Chelsea (1600) Monday, November 21 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (2000)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)