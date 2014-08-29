Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, August 30 (GMT) Burnley v Manchester United (1145) Manchester City v Stoke City (1400) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) West Ham United v Southampton (1400) Everton v Chelsea (1630) Sunday, August 31 (GMT) Aston Villa v Hull City (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1230) Leicester City v Arsenal (1500)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.