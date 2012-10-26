Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 27 (GMT) Aston Villa v Norwich City (1145) Arsenal v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Reading v Fulham (1400) Stoke City v Sunderland (1400) Wigan Athletic v West Ham United (1400) Manchester City v Swansea City (1630) Sunday, October 28 (GMT) Everton v Liverpool (1330) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.