Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, May 16 (GMT) Southampton v Aston Villa (1145) Burnley v Stoke City (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Leicester City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1400) West Ham United v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1630) Sunday, May 17 (GMT) Swansea City v Manchester City (1230) Manchester United v Arsenal (1500) Monday, May 18 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.