Soccer-Arsenal players keen on Sanchez stay, says Koscielny
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, March 12 (GMT) Norwich City v Manchester City (1245) AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City (1500) Stoke City v Southampton (1500) Sunday, March 13 (GMT) Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, March 14 (GMT) Leicester City v Newcastle United (2000)
May 17 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to receive the backing of Jose Mourinho and says he has worked hard to get in the manager's good books.