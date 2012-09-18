Soccer-Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, September 22 (GMT) Swansea City v Everton (1145) Chelsea v Stoke City (1400) Southampton v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Reading (1400) West Ham United v Sunderland (1400) Wigan Athletic v Fulham (1400) Sunday, September 23 (GMT) Liverpool v Manchester United (1230) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1400) Manchester City v Arsenal (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.