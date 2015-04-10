Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, April 11 (GMT) Swansea City v Everton (1145) Southampton v Hull City (1400) Sunderland v Crystal Palace (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400) West Ham United v Stoke City (1400) Burnley v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, April 12 (GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1230) Manchester United v Manchester City (1500) Monday, April 13 (GMT) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.