SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Thursday, December 26 (GMT) Hull City v Manchester United (1245) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1500) Cardiff City v Southampton (1500) Chelsea v Swansea City (1500) Everton v Sunderland (1500) Newcastle United v Stoke City (1500) Norwich City v Fulham (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1500) West Ham United v Arsenal (1500) Manchester City v Liverpool (1730) Saturday, December 28 (GMT) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1245) Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500) Hull City v Fulham (1500) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500) Norwich City v Manchester United (1500) Cardiff City v Sunderland (1730) Sunday, December 29 (GMT) Everton v Southampton (1330) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330) Chelsea v Liverpool (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.