Soccer-Carrick delighted with new United contract
LONDON, May 28 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he is delighted to be given a new one-year contract that will take him into a 12th season with the club.
Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, February 25 (GMT) Chelsea v Swansea City (1500) Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough (1500) Everton v Sunderland (1500) Hull City v Burnley (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth (1500) Watford v West Ham United (1730) Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330) Monday, February 27 (GMT) Leicester City v Liverpool (2000)
May 27 The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States will review start times for its games after English international Rachel Daly collapsed at the end of a match in Houston on Saturday.