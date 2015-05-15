SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Crystal Palace v Hull City
May 12 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park.
May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, May 16 (GMT) Southampton v Aston Villa (1145) Burnley v Stoke City (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Leicester City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1400) West Ham United v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1630) Sunday, May 17 (GMT) Swansea City v Manchester City (1230) Manchester United v Arsenal (1500) Monday, May 18 (GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900)
May 12 Crystal Palace host Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. A defeat could spell relegation for the visitors while Sam Allardyce's Palace need at least a draw to ensure top-flight survival.