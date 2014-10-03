Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, October 4 (GMT) Hull City v Crystal Palace (1400) Leicester City v Burnley (1400) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Sunderland v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v Newcastle United (1400) Aston Villa v Manchester City (1630) Sunday, October 5 (GMT) Manchester United v Everton (1100) Chelsea v Arsenal (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1305) West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (1515)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.