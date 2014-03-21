Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, March 22 (GMT) Chelsea v Arsenal (1245) Cardiff City v Liverpool (1500) Everton v Swansea City (1500) Hull City v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Manchester City v Fulham (1500) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1500) Norwich City v Sunderland (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, March 23 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1330) Aston Villa v Stoke City (1600)
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.