Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, May 3 (GMT) West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1145) Aston Villa v Hull City (1400) Manchester United v Sunderland (1400) Newcastle United v Cardiff City (1400) Stoke City v Fulham (1400) Swansea City v Southampton (1400) Everton v Manchester City (1630) Sunday, May 4 (GMT) Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1230) Chelsea v Norwich City (1500) Monday, May 5 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1900)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.