Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Saturday, December 26 (GMT)
Stoke City v Manchester United (1245)
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1500)
Aston Villa v West Ham United (1500)
Chelsea v Watford (1500)
Liverpool v Leicester City (1500)
Manchester City v Sunderland (1500)
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1500)
Newcastle United v Everton (1730)
Southampton v Arsenal (1945)
Monday, December 28 (GMT)
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1500)
Everton v Stoke City (1500)
Norwich City v Aston Villa (1500)
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth (1730)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1730)
West Ham United v Southampton (1730)