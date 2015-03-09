RPT-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON, May 7 Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, March 14 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Queens Park Rangers (1245) Arsenal v West Ham United (1500) Leicester City v Hull City (1500) Sunderland v Aston Villa (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500) Burnley v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, March 15 (GMT) Chelsea v Southampton (1330) Everton v Newcastle United (1600) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, March 16 (GMT) Swansea City v Liverpool (2000)
LONDON, May 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho both insisted the London side's 2-0 win on Sunday was not about them, or their rivalry, but in many ways it was.