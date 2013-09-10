Sept 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Saturday, September 14 (GMT)
Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1145)
Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1400)
Fulham v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Hull City v Cardiff City (1400)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1400)
Sunderland v Arsenal (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1400)
Everton v Chelsea (1630)
Sunday, September 15 (GMT)
Southampton v West Ham United (1500)
Monday, September 16 (GMT)
Swansea City v Liverpool (1900)