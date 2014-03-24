March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, March 25 (GMT)
Arsenal v Swansea City (1945)
Tuesday, March 25 (GMT)
Manchester United v Manchester City (1945)
Tuesday, March 25 (GMT)
Newcastle United v Everton (1945)
Wednesday, March 26 (GMT)
West Ham United v Hull City (1945)
Liverpool v Sunderland (2000)
Saturday, March 29 (GMT)
Manchester United v Aston Villa (1245)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1500)
Southampton v Newcastle United (1500)
Stoke City v Hull City (1500)
Swansea City v Norwich City (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City (1500)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, March 30 (GMT)
Fulham v Everton (1230)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Monday, March 31 (GMT)
Sunderland v West Ham United (1900)