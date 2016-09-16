Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Friday, September 16 (GMT) Chelsea v Liverpool (1900) Saturday, September 17 (GMT) Hull City v Arsenal (1400) Leicester City v Burnley (1400) Manchester City v Bournemouth (1400) West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1400) Everton v Middlesbrough (1630) Sunday, September 18 (GMT) Watford v Manchester United (1100) Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1315) Southampton v Swansea City (1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1530)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.