Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Sept 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, September 13 (GMT) Arsenal v Manchester City (1145) Chelsea v Swansea City (1400) Crystal Palace v Burnley (1400) Southampton v Newcastle United (1400) Stoke City v Leicester City (1400) Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday, September 14 (GMT) Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Monday, September 15 (GMT) Hull City v West Ham United (1900)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.