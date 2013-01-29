Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 29 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1945)
Queens Park Rangers v Manchester City (1945)
Stoke City v Wigan Athletic (1945)
Sunderland v Swansea City (1945)
Wednesday, January 30 (GMT)
Arsenal v Liverpool (1945)
Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1945)
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
Fulham v West Ham United (2000)
Manchester United v Southampton (2000)
Reading v Chelsea (2000)
Saturday, February 2 (GMT)
Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1245)
Arsenal v Stoke City (1500)
Everton v Aston Villa (1500)
Newcastle United v Chelsea (1500)
Reading v Sunderland (1500)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Southampton (1500)
Fulham v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, February 3 (GMT)
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1600)