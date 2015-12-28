SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho mulls United changes at Arsenal
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, December 29 (GMT) Leicester City v Manchester City (1945) Wednesday, December 30 (GMT) Sunderland v Liverpool (1945) Saturday, January 2 (GMT) West Ham United v Liverpool (1245) Arsenal v Newcastle United (1500) Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500) Norwich City v Southampton (1500) Sunderland v Aston Villa (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500) Watford v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, January 3 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1330) Everton v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
May 5 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.
May 5 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, forward David Silva and defender John Stones will miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Crystal Palace due to injury.