May 15 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday
Tuesday, May 16 (GMT)
Arsenal v Sunderland (1845)
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
Wednesday, May 17 (GMT)
Southampton v Manchester United (1845)
Thursday, May 18 (GMT)
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845)
Sunday, May 21 (GMT)
Arsenal v Everton (1400)
Burnley v West Ham United (1400)
Chelsea v Sunderland (1400)
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400)
Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400)
Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400)
Southampton v Stoke City (1400)
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Watford v Manchester City (1400)