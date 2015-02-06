Soccer-Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 7 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245) Aston Villa v Chelsea (1500) Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1500) Manchester City v Hull City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Southampton (1500) Swansea City v Sunderland (1500) Everton v Liverpool (1730) Sunday, February 8 (GMT) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1200) Newcastle United v Stoke City (1405) West Ham United v Manchester United (1615)
MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)