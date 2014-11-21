Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, November 22 (GMT) Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Everton v West Ham United (1500) Leicester City v Sunderland (1500) Manchester City v Swansea City (1500) Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Stoke City v Burnley (1500) Arsenal v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, November 23 (GMT) Crystal Palace v Liverpool (1330) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600) Monday, November 24 (GMT) Aston Villa v Southampton (2000)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.