Soccer-Tottenham keep up Chelsea chase with 4-0 rout of Bournemouth
* Tottenham rout Bournemouth 4-0 to seal seventh consecutive win
Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, November 30 (GMT) Aston Villa v Sunderland (1500) Cardiff City v Arsenal (1500) Everton v Stoke City (1500) Norwich City v Crystal Palace (1500) West Ham United v Fulham (1500) Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1730) Sunday, December 1 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1200) Hull City v Liverpool (1405) Chelsea v Southampton (1610) Manchester City v Swansea City (1610)
* Tottenham rout Bournemouth 4-0 to seal seventh consecutive win
April 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur 4 Mousa Dembele 16, Son Heung-Min 19, Harry Kane 48, Vincent Janssen 90+2 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1400) Everton v Burnley (1400) Stoke City