Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 19 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Sunday, May 21 (GMT) Arsenal v Everton (1400) Burnley v West Ham United (1400) Chelsea v Sunderland (1400) Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Leicester City v Bournemouth (1400) Liverpool v Middlesbrough (1400) Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1400) Southampton v Stoke City (1400) Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Watford v Manchester City (1400)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.