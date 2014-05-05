Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Tuesday, May 6 (GMT) Manchester United v Hull City (1845) Wednesday, May 7 (GMT) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1845) Wednesday, May 7 (GMT) Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion (1845) Sunday, May 11 (GMT) Cardiff City v Chelsea (1400) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400) Hull City v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400) Manchester City v West Ham United (1400) Norwich City v Arsenal (1400) Southampton v Manchester United (1400) Sunderland v Swansea City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400)
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.