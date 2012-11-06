Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Saturday, November 10 (GMT) Arsenal v Fulham (1500) Everton v Sunderland (1500) Reading v Norwich City (1500) Southampton v Swansea City (1500) Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Aston Villa v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, November 11 (GMT) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500) Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (