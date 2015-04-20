Soccer-Boro charged by FA for failing to control players
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, April 25 (GMT) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1145) Burnley v Leicester City (1400) Crystal Palace v Hull City (1400) Newcastle United v Swansea City (1400) Queens Park Rangers v West Ham United (1400) Stoke City v Sunderland (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400) Manchester City v Aston Villa (1630) Sunday, April 26 (GMT) Everton v Manchester United (1230) Arsenal v Chelsea (1500)
May 4 Chelsea defender David Luiz says winning the Premier League has become an "obsession" as the leaders edge ever closer to lifting this season's crown in his first campaign back at the club.