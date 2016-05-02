Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, May 7 (GMT) Norwich City v Manchester United (1145) AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Aston Villa v Newcastle United (1400) Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1400) Sunderland v Chelsea (1400) West Ham United v Swansea City (1400) Leicester City v Everton (1630) Sunday, May 8 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230) Liverpool v Watford (1500) Manchester City v Arsenal (1500)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.