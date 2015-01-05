Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, January 10 (GMT) Sunderland v Liverpool (1245) Burnley v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Chelsea v Newcastle United (1500) Everton v Manchester City (1500) Leicester City v Aston Villa (1500) Swansea City v West Ham United (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, January 11 (GMT) Arsenal v Stoke City (1330) Manchester United v Southampton (1600)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half