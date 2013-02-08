Soccer-Free agent Fletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke
June 1 Stoke City have signed midfielder Darren Fletcher on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 9 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1245) Chelsea v Wigan Athletic (1500) Norwich City v Fulham (1500) Stoke City v Reading (1500) Sunderland v Arsenal (1500) Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Southampton v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, February 10 (GMT) Aston Villa v West Ham United (1330) Manchester United v Everton (1600) Monday, February 11 (GMT) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
June 1 Juventus are bidding to become the eighth club to land the golden 'treble' of both domestic league and cup and European Cup in the same season when they take on Real Madrid in Cardiff on Saturday. Celtic were the first to achieve the feat and Barcelona have done it twice.