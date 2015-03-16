Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Monday Saturday, March 21 (GMT) Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion (1245) Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500) Newcastle United v Arsenal (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Everton (1500) Southampton v Burnley (1500) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1500) West Ham United v Sunderland (1730) Sunday, March 22 (GMT) Liverpool v Manchester United (1330) Hull City v Chelsea (1600)
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.