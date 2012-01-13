Soccer-U20 World Cup success can boost club careers, says Calvert-Lewin
June 13 Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hopes England's Under-20 World Cup triumph will help the players get regular first-team action at their clubs, the 20-year-old has said.
Jan 13 (Reuters) English Premier League fixtures (times GMT). Playing on Saturday Aston Villa v Everton (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Fulham (1500) Chelsea v Sunderland (1500) Liverpool v Stoke City (1500) Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500) Playing on Sunday Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers (1330) Swansea City v Arsenal (1600) Playing on Monday Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
June 13 Premier League matches could kick off as late as 7:45 p.m. from the 2019-20 season as part of plans to broadcast at least half of the 380 games live on television, according to a report in The Times.