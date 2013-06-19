LONDON, June 19 The fixture list for the 2013/14 Premier League season. Kick-off times are 1500 local unless stated. Fixtures subject to change 17 August 2013 Arsenal v Aston Villa Chelsea v Hull City Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool v Stoke City Manchester City v Newcastle United Norwich City v Everton Sunderland v Fulham Swansea City v Manchester United West Bromwich Albion v Southampton West Ham United v Cardiff City 24 August 2013 Aston Villa v Liverpool Cardiff City v Manchester City Everton v West Bromwich Albion Fulham v Arsenal Hull City v Norwich City Manchester United v Chelsea Newcastle United v West Ham United Southampton v Sunderland Stoke City v Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City 31 August 2013 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Cardiff City v Everton Chelsea v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Sunderland Liverpool v Manchester United Manchester City v Hull City Newcastle United v Fulham Norwich City v Southampton West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City West Ham United v Stoke City 14 September 2013 Aston Villa v Newcastle United Everton v Chelsea Fulham v West Bromwich Albion Hull City v Cardiff City Manchester United v Crystal Palace Southampton v West Ham United Stoke City v Manchester City Sunderland v Arsenal Swansea City v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City 21 September 2013 Arsenal v Stoke City Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea v Fulham Crystal Palace v Swansea City Liverpool v Southampton Manchester City v Manchester United Newcastle United v Hull City Norwich City v Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland West Ham United v Everton 28 September 2013 Aston Villa v Manchester City Everton v Newcastle United Fulham v Cardiff City Hull City v West Ham United Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion Southampton v Crystal Palace Stoke City v Norwich City Sunderland v Liverpool Swansea City v Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea 5 October 2013 Cardiff City v Newcastle United Fulham v Stoke City Hull City v Aston Villa Liverpool v Crystal Palace Manchester City v Everton Norwich City v Chelsea Southampton v Swansea City Sunderland v Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal 19 October 2013 Arsenal v Norwich City Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea v Cardiff City Crystal Palace v Fulham Everton v Hull City Manchester United v Southampton Newcastle United v Liverpool Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion Swansea City v Sunderland West Ham United v Manchester City 26 October 2013 Aston Villa v Everton Chelsea v Manchester City Crystal Palace v Arsenal Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion Manchester United v Stoke City Norwich City v Cardiff City Southampton v Fulham Sunderland v Newcastle United Swansea City v West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City 2 November 2013 Arsenal v Liverpool Cardiff City v Swansea City Everton v Tottenham Hotspur Fulham v Manchester United Hull City v Sunderland Manchester City v Norwich City Newcastle United v Chelsea Stoke City v Southampton West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace West Ham United v Aston Villa 9 November 2013 Aston Villa v Cardiff City Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion Crystal Palace v Everton Liverpool v Fulham Manchester United v Arsenal Norwich City v West Ham United Southampton v Hull City Sunderland v Manchester City Swansea City v Stoke City Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United 23 November 2013 Arsenal v Southampton Cardiff City v Manchester United Everton v Liverpool Fulham v Swansea City Hull City v Crystal Palace Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United v Norwich City Stoke City v Sunderland West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa West Ham United v Chelsea 30 November 2013 Aston Villa v Sunderland Cardiff City v Arsenal Chelsea v Southampton Everton v Stoke City Hull City v Liverpool Manchester City v Swansea City Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion Norwich City v Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United West Ham United v Fulham 3 December 2013 Arsenal v Hull City, 7.45pm Crystal Palace v West Ham United, 8pm Liverpool v Norwich City, 8pm Manchester United v Everton, 7.45pm Southampton v Aston Villa, 7.45pm Stoke City v Cardiff City, 7.45pm Sunderland v Chelsea, 7.45pm Swansea City v Newcastle United, 7.45pm West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City, 8pm 4 December 2013 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm 7 December 2013 Arsenal v Everton Crystal Palace v Cardiff City Fulham v Aston Villa Liverpool v West Ham United Manchester United v Newcastle United Southampton v Manchester City Stoke City v Chelsea Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur Swansea City v Hull City West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City 14 December 2013 Aston Villa v Manchester United Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Fulham Hull City v Stoke City Manchester City v Arsenal Newcastle United v Southampton Norwich City v Swansea City Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool West Ham United v Sunderland 21 December 2013 Arsenal v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Fulham v Manchester City Liverpool v Cardiff City Manchester United v West Ham United Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur Stoke City v Aston Villa Sunderland v Norwich City Swansea City v Everton West Bromwich Albion v Hull City 26 December 2013 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Cardiff City v Southampton Chelsea v Swansea City Everton v Sunderland Hull City v Manchester United Manchester City v Liverpool Newcastle United v Stoke City Norwich City v Fulham Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion West Ham United v Arsenal 28 December 2013 Aston Villa v Swansea City Cardiff City v Sunderland Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v Southampton Hull City v Fulham Manchester City v Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Arsenal Norwich City v Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion 1 January 2014 Arsenal v Cardiff City Crystal Palace v Norwich City Fulham v West Ham United Liverpool v Hull City Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Southampton v Chelsea Stoke City v Everton Sunderland v Aston Villa Swansea City v Manchester City West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United 11 January 2014 Aston Villa v Arsenal Cardiff City v West Ham United Everton v Norwich City Fulham v Sunderland Hull City v Chelsea Manchester United v Swansea City Newcastle United v Manchester City Southampton v West Bromwich Albion Stoke City v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 18 January 2014 Arsenal v Fulham Chelsea v Manchester United Crystal Palace v Stoke City Liverpool v Aston Villa Manchester City v Cardiff City Norwich City v Hull City Sunderland v Southampton Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur West Bromwich Albion v Everton West Ham United v Newcastle United 28 January 2014 (1945 unless stated) Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion Crystal Palace v Hull City (2000) Liverpool v Everton (2000) Manchester United v Cardiff City Norwich City v Newcastle United Southampton v Arsenal Sunderland v Stoke City Swansea City v Fulham 29 January 2014 (1945 local) Chelsea v West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City 1 February 2014 Arsenal v Crystal Palace Cardiff City v Norwich City Everton v Aston Villa Fulham v Southampton Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City v Chelsea Newcastle United v Sunderland Stoke City v Manchester United West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool West Ham United v Swansea City 8 February 2014 Aston Villa v West Ham United Chelsea v Newcastle United Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion Liverpool v Arsenal Manchester United v Fulham Norwich City v Manchester City Southampton v Stoke City Sunderland v Hull City Swansea City v Cardiff City Tottenham Hotspur v Everton 11 February 2014 (1945 local time unless stated) Arsenal v Manchester United Cardiff City v Aston Villa Hull City v Southampton Stoke City v Swansea City West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (2000) West Ham United v Norwich City 12 February 2014 (1945 local unless stated) Everton v Crystal Palace Fulham v Liverpool (2000) Manchester City v Sunderland Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur 22 February 2014 Arsenal v Sunderland Cardiff City v Hull City Chelsea v Everton Crystal Palace v Manchester United Liverpool v Swansea City Manchester City v Stoke City Newcastle United v Aston Villa Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur West Bromwich Albion v Fulham West Ham United v Southampton 1 March 2014 Aston Villa v Norwich City Everton v West Ham United Fulham v Chelsea Hull City v Newcastle United Manchester United v Manchester City Southampton v Liverpool Stoke City v Arsenal Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion Swansea City v Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City 8 March 2014 Arsenal v Swansea City Cardiff City v Fulham Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace v Southampton Liverpool v Sunderland Manchester City v Aston Villa Newcastle United v Everton Norwich City v Stoke City West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United West Ham United v Hull City 15 March 2014 Aston Villa v Chelsea Everton v Cardiff City Fulham v Newcastle United Hull City v Manchester City Manchester United v Liverpool Southampton v Norwich City Stoke City v West Ham United Sunderland v Crystal Palace Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal 22 March 2014 Aston Villa v Stoke City Cardiff City v Liverpool Chelsea v Arsenal Everton v Swansea City Hull City v West Bromwich Albion Manchester City v Fulham Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Norwich City v Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton West Ham United v Manchester United 29 March 2014 Arsenal v Manchester City Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v Everton Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United v Aston Villa Southampton v Newcastle United Stoke City v Hull City Sunderland v West Ham United Swansea City v Norwich City West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City 5 April 2014 Aston Villa v Fulham Cardiff City v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Stoke City Everton v Arsenal Hull City v Swansea City Manchester City v Southampton Newcastle United v Manchester United Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland West Ham United v Liverpool 12 April 2014 Arsenal v West Ham United Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Fulham v Norwich City Liverpool v Manchester City Manchester United v Hull City Southampton v Cardiff City Stoke City v Newcastle United Sunderland v Everton Swansea City v Chelsea West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur 19 April 2014 Aston Villa v Southampton Cardiff City v Stoke City Chelsea v Sunderland Everton v Manchester United Hull City v Arsenal Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United v Swansea City Norwich City v Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham West Ham United v Crystal Palace 26 April 2014 Arsenal v Newcastle United Crystal Palace v Manchester City Fulham v Hull City Liverpool v Chelsea Manchester United v Norwich City Southampton v Everton Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur Sunderland v Cardiff City Swansea City v Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United 3 May 2014 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa v Hull City Chelsea v Norwich City Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Manchester City Manchester United v Sunderland Newcastle United v Cardiff City Stoke City v Fulham Swansea City v Southampton West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur 11 May 2014 Cardiff City v Chelsea Fulham v Crystal Palace Hull City v Everton Liverpool v Newcastle United Manchester City v West Ham United Norwich City v Arsenal Southampton v Manchester United Sunderland v Swansea City Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City Source: Premier League website (www.premierleague.com) (Editing by Ken Ferris)