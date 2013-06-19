LONDON, June 19 The fixture list for the 2013/14
Premier League season. Kick-off times are 1500 local unless
stated. Fixtures subject to change
17 August 2013
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Hull City
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Stoke City
Manchester City v Newcastle United
Norwich City v Everton
Sunderland v Fulham
Swansea City v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Cardiff City
24 August 2013
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Cardiff City v Manchester City
Everton v West Bromwich Albion
Fulham v Arsenal
Hull City v Norwich City
Manchester United v Chelsea
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Southampton v Sunderland
Stoke City v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City
31 August 2013
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Cardiff City v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Hull City
Newcastle United v Fulham
Norwich City v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City
West Ham United v Stoke City
14 September 2013
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v West Bromwich Albion
Hull City v Cardiff City
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v West Ham United
Stoke City v Manchester City
Sunderland v Arsenal
Swansea City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
21 September 2013
Arsenal v Stoke City
Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Swansea City
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Hull City
Norwich City v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
West Ham United v Everton
28 September 2013
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Everton v Newcastle United
Fulham v Cardiff City
Hull City v West Ham United
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Norwich City
Sunderland v Liverpool
Swansea City v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
5 October 2013
Cardiff City v Newcastle United
Fulham v Stoke City
Hull City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Everton
Norwich City v Chelsea
Southampton v Swansea City
Sunderland v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
19 October 2013
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Hull City
Manchester United v Southampton
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Sunderland
West Ham United v Manchester City
26 October 2013
Aston Villa v Everton
Chelsea v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester United v Stoke City
Norwich City v Cardiff City
Southampton v Fulham
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Swansea City v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City
2 November 2013
Arsenal v Liverpool
Cardiff City v Swansea City
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Manchester United
Hull City v Sunderland
Manchester City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Stoke City v Southampton
West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace
West Ham United v Aston Villa
9 November 2013
Aston Villa v Cardiff City
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Manchester United v Arsenal
Norwich City v West Ham United
Southampton v Hull City
Sunderland v Manchester City
Swansea City v Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
23 November 2013
Arsenal v Southampton
Cardiff City v Manchester United
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Swansea City
Hull City v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Stoke City v Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Chelsea
30 November 2013
Aston Villa v Sunderland
Cardiff City v Arsenal
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Stoke City
Hull City v Liverpool
Manchester City v Swansea City
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Fulham
3 December 2013
Arsenal v Hull City, 7.45pm
Crystal Palace v West Ham United, 8pm
Liverpool v Norwich City, 8pm
Manchester United v Everton, 7.45pm
Southampton v Aston Villa, 7.45pm
Stoke City v Cardiff City, 7.45pm
Sunderland v Chelsea, 7.45pm
Swansea City v Newcastle United, 7.45pm
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City, 8pm
4 December 2013
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm
7 December 2013
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
Fulham v Aston Villa
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Southampton v Manchester City
Stoke City v Chelsea
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City v Hull City
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City
14 December 2013
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Fulham
Hull City v Stoke City
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
West Ham United v Sunderland
21 December 2013
Arsenal v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Fulham v Manchester City
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
Stoke City v Aston Villa
Sunderland v Norwich City
Swansea City v Everton
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
26 December 2013
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Cardiff City v Southampton
Chelsea v Swansea City
Everton v Sunderland
Hull City v Manchester United
Manchester City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Stoke City
Norwich City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United v Arsenal
28 December 2013
Aston Villa v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Sunderland
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Southampton
Hull City v Fulham
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Norwich City v Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion
1 January 2014
Arsenal v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Fulham v West Ham United
Liverpool v Hull City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Chelsea
Stoke City v Everton
Sunderland v Aston Villa
Swansea City v Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
11 January 2014
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Cardiff City v West Ham United
Everton v Norwich City
Fulham v Sunderland
Hull City v Chelsea
Manchester United v Swansea City
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
Stoke City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
18 January 2014
Arsenal v Fulham
Chelsea v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v Cardiff City
Norwich City v Hull City
Sunderland v Southampton
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion v Everton
West Ham United v Newcastle United
28 January 2014 (1945 unless stated)
Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
Crystal Palace v Hull City (2000)
Liverpool v Everton (2000)
Manchester United v Cardiff City
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Southampton v Arsenal
Sunderland v Stoke City
Swansea City v Fulham
29 January 2014 (1945 local)
Chelsea v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
1 February 2014
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Cardiff City v Norwich City
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Southampton
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Sunderland
Stoke City v Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
West Ham United v Swansea City
8 February 2014
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Fulham
Norwich City v Manchester City
Southampton v Stoke City
Sunderland v Hull City
Swansea City v Cardiff City
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
11 February 2014 (1945 local time unless stated)
Arsenal v Manchester United
Cardiff City v Aston Villa
Hull City v Southampton
Stoke City v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (2000)
West Ham United v Norwich City
12 February 2014 (1945 local unless stated)
Everton v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Liverpool (2000)
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
22 February 2014
Arsenal v Sunderland
Cardiff City v Hull City
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Liverpool v Swansea City
Manchester City v Stoke City
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion v Fulham
West Ham United v Southampton
1 March 2014
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Everton v West Ham United
Fulham v Chelsea
Hull City v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Manchester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Stoke City v Arsenal
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City
8 March 2014
Arsenal v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Fulham
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Liverpool v Sunderland
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United
West Ham United v Hull City
15 March 2014
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Cardiff City
Fulham v Newcastle United
Hull City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton v Norwich City
Stoke City v West Ham United
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
22 March 2014
Aston Villa v Stoke City
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Swansea City
Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Fulham
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
West Ham United v Manchester United
29 March 2014
Arsenal v Manchester City
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Everton
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Newcastle United
Stoke City v Hull City
Sunderland v West Ham United
Swansea City v Norwich City
West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City
5 April 2014
Aston Villa v Fulham
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Stoke City
Everton v Arsenal
Hull City v Swansea City
Manchester City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
West Ham United v Liverpool
12 April 2014
Arsenal v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Fulham v Norwich City
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Hull City
Southampton v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Newcastle United
Sunderland v Everton
Swansea City v Chelsea
West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
19 April 2014
Aston Villa v Southampton
Cardiff City v Stoke City
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Manchester United
Hull City v Arsenal
Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
Newcastle United v Swansea City
Norwich City v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
26 April 2014
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Fulham v Hull City
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v Norwich City
Southampton v Everton
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Cardiff City
Swansea City v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
3 May 2014
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
Aston Villa v Hull City
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Manchester City
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Fulham
Swansea City v Southampton
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
11 May 2014
Cardiff City v Chelsea
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Hull City v Everton
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester City v West Ham United
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Manchester United
Sunderland v Swansea City
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City
Source: Premier League website (www.premierleague.com)
