Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
June 15 Champions Leicester City will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to newly promoted Hull City on August 13, according to the 2016-17 fixtures released on Wednesday.
Last season's runners-up Arsenal host Juergen Klopp's Liverpool, while newly appointed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho starts his tenure with a trip to Bournemouth.
Pep Guardiola will make his league debut as Manchester City manager when his team host Sunderland, who narrowly avoided relegation last season.
Antonio Conte will mark his managerial career at Chelsea with a feisty London derby clash against West Ham United, while Tottenham Hotspur will take on Everton, who named Ronald Koeman as their manager on Tuesday.
Burnley will mark their return to England's top-flight by welcoming Swansea City, while Middlesbrough host Stoke City.
Full list of opening day fixtures on August 13:
Arsenal v Liverpool
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Burnley v Swansea City
Chelsea v West Ham United
Crystal Palace v West Bromwich Albion
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v Leicester City
Manchester City v Sunderland
Middlesbrough v Stoke City
Southampton v Watford (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala